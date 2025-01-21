Pam Cameron MLA condemns arson attack in Rathglynn, urges community vigilance and support
This reprehensible act has resulted in a woman in her 70s being taken to the hospital for treatment highlighting the severe consequences of such criminal behaviour.
I commend the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their swift response and heroic efforts in rescuing the woman trapped in the burning building.
Their professionalism and courage in the face of danger are to be highly praised. It is also important to recognise the selfless actions of the two individuals who attempted to assist both of whom suffered from smoke inhalation. My thoughts are with all those affected by this incident and I wish them a swift recovery.
The fact that this incident is being treated as arson with intent is alarming. Such acts of violence disrupt our communities and instil fear among residents.
I urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist the PSNI in their enquiries. It is crucial that we work together to ensure our community remain safe and secure.