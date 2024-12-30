Paralympian Claire Taggart has been made an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours list
The Larne woman has been described as a truly inspirational individual for how she has overcome medical challenges to rise to the top of her sport.
She was diagnosed with the life-changing condition of Dystonia at the age of just 16. Despite that, and with a steely determination and single minded resolve, she has excelled as a Paralympian. Claire is now a multi-medal winning international athlete and Paralympian.
She first tried boccia as a pupil of Larne Grammar School, in the few short years between 2015 and now she has taken the boccia world by storm, beginning with two gold medals in the Boccia European Team and Pairs Championship.
Her success led directly to her selection for the GB Paralympic Team for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio making her the first athlete from Northern Ireland to compete in Boccia at Paralympic level.
In 2019 she had nine medal winning performances in Individual and team events. By July 2022, she had cemented her position as one of the world’s strongest boccia players, winning her first-ever World Cup.
NI Secretary Hilary Benn said all those honoured thoroughly deserved recognition.
