Parents rate Totz N Teenz as one of the Top 20 nurseries in Northern Ireland

Parents have rated Totz N Teenz as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 223 early years settings in Northern Ireland.

The top twenty nurseries in Northern Ireland have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in Northern Ireland, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchcountry/Northern-Ireland

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:“We would like to congratulate Rascals Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Scotland! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Noeleen Simpson, Manager at Totz N Teenz, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received this award for the third consecutive year! I’m so proud of our wonderful team who make our setting such a special place. A huge thank you to everyone for your hard work each day. We also deeply appreciate our lovely parents – your feedback means the world to us and fills us with pride. Thank you for your continued support!”

To see Totz N Teenz’s reviews, go to:https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50007010TOTA

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025