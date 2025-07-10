Park Life 2025 kicks off with big crowds and bigger fun

By Pamela Beatty
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:44 BST
With schools out for summer, Park Life 2025 has launched in full swing, drawing large crowds to Lisburn & Castlereagh’s award-winning parks. This year’s free family fun programme is bigger than ever, with events taking place across Wallace Park, Moat Park, Moira Demesne, Castle Gardens, and new for 2025, Lough Moss in Carryduff.

Over a thousand families and young people have already turned out to enjoy a packed schedule of activities including Jurassic Adventures, the Messy Bug Ball, and enchanting Heroes and Princess Days. With colourful characters, creative play, and hands-on fun, there’s something for children of all ages to enjoy.

Music lovers also got in on the action during the popular Sunday Sounds concert on 6th July at the Wallace Park Bandstand, featuring a lively performance from Dynamic Brass.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “Park Life is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, keep the kids entertained, and make some great summer memories in the beautiful surroundings of our local parks. With activities and music performances running throughout July and August, there’s truly something for everyone. Be sure to check out the full programme and mark your calendars!”

ParkLife

Park Life events take place weekly at various parks and run from 11am to 1pm. With something new happening every week, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer morning.

To find out more and view the full programme, visit

Next what’s happening next

Family Fun (All events 11am–1pm):

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Communities and Wellbeing Chair, Lisburn & Castlereagh city Council with some of the children who are enjoying ParkLife

Wallace Park, Lisburn

  • 22 July: Messy Bug Ball
  • 9 August: Heroes and Princesses
  • 19 August: Nature’s Delight

Moira Demesne, Moira

  • 26 July: Nature’s Delight
  • 5 August: Messy Bug Ball
  • 23 August: Jurassic Adventures

Moat Park, Dundonald

  • 19 July: Nature’s Delight
  • 31 July: Jurassic Adventures
  • 16 August: Heroes and Princesses

Lough Moss, Carryduff – New Venue

  • 8 July: Nature’s Delight
  • 24 July: Jurassic Adventures
  • 7 August: Messy Bug Ball
  • 21 August: Plant and Play

Castle Gardens, Lisburn

  • 29 July: Plant and Play
  • 14 August: Nature’s Delight

Sunday Sounds (All events 2pm–3pm):

  • Lough Moss Community Garden, 20 July: Popplestone
  • Moira Demesne, 27 July: Baillies Mills Accordion Band
  • Moat Park Pavilion, 3 August: Northern Ireland Concert Band
  • Wallace Park Bandstand, 10 August: Rhubarb Ukeleles
  • Lough Moss Community Garden, 17 August: Ormeau Concert Band
  • Moira Demesne, 24 August: Ballylone Concert Flute Band
  • Moat Park, 31 August: Harmonic Sounds
