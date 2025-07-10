Park Life 2025 kicks off with big crowds and bigger fun
Over a thousand families and young people have already turned out to enjoy a packed schedule of activities including Jurassic Adventures, the Messy Bug Ball, and enchanting Heroes and Princess Days. With colourful characters, creative play, and hands-on fun, there’s something for children of all ages to enjoy.
Music lovers also got in on the action during the popular Sunday Sounds concert on 6th July at the Wallace Park Bandstand, featuring a lively performance from Dynamic Brass.
Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chair of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “Park Life is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, keep the kids entertained, and make some great summer memories in the beautiful surroundings of our local parks. With activities and music performances running throughout July and August, there’s truly something for everyone. Be sure to check out the full programme and mark your calendars!”
Park Life events take place weekly at various parks and run from 11am to 1pm. With something new happening every week, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer morning.
To find out more and view the full programme, visit
Family Fun (All events 11am–1pm):
Wallace Park, Lisburn
- 22 July: Messy Bug Ball
- 9 August: Heroes and Princesses
- 19 August: Nature’s Delight
Moira Demesne, Moira
- 26 July: Nature’s Delight
- 5 August: Messy Bug Ball
- 23 August: Jurassic Adventures
Moat Park, Dundonald
- 19 July: Nature’s Delight
- 31 July: Jurassic Adventures
- 16 August: Heroes and Princesses
Lough Moss, Carryduff – New Venue
- 8 July: Nature’s Delight
- 24 July: Jurassic Adventures
- 7 August: Messy Bug Ball
- 21 August: Plant and Play
Castle Gardens, Lisburn
- 29 July: Plant and Play
- 14 August: Nature’s Delight
Sunday Sounds (All events 2pm–3pm):
- Lough Moss Community Garden, 20 July: Popplestone
- Moira Demesne, 27 July: Baillies Mills Accordion Band
- Moat Park Pavilion, 3 August: Northern Ireland Concert Band
- Wallace Park Bandstand, 10 August: Rhubarb Ukeleles
- Lough Moss Community Garden, 17 August: Ormeau Concert Band
- Moira Demesne, 24 August: Ballylone Concert Flute Band
- Moat Park, 31 August: Harmonic Sounds