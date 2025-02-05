Parkinson’s UK in Newry issues appeal for volunteers

Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland are appealing for volunteers in the Newry and Mourne area to help run a local support group providing friendship, information and entertainment for people living with Parkinson's and their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local woman Noeleen Doran, from Camlough, was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s in 2006. She believes a local group would be of “great help and reassurance” as she navigates living with the neurological condition.

Talking about Parkinson’s she said: "The condition affects people differently, with symptoms such as tremor, slowness of movement and slurred speech. It’s hard for people to understand the unique problems that come with this condition, strangers stare and some mistake the condition for drunkenness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As my condition has progressed it has had a bigger effect on my life but it's so important to make sure it doesn't become the only focus in life. I don't let it stand in the way of my daily life and a local support group would be of great help and reassurance to both myself, and many others."

Noeleen Doran pictured in her garden.

Morag Chambers, Volunteer Co-Ordinator with Parkinson's UK said: “There are currently nine Parkinson’s UK support groups across Northern Ireland for people affected by Parkinson’s and we see the great benefits of having the opportunity to relax, socialise and take part in activities in a safe space.

“That’s why we are appealing for volunteers to help co-ordinate a new group supporting people in the Newry and Mourne area.

“If you can spare a few hours a week, you will have the satisfaction of using your skills and experience to make a really positive impact on people’s lives. The roles are flexible, with full staff support provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Volunteer with us today!”

For further details about the volunteer vacancies for the Newry group, please contact Morag Chambers, Volunteer Co-Ordinator, on 07825 450219 or [email protected]