Parkinson’s UK to host information event in Newry
The first speaker will be Patrick Crossan, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, aged just 50. Patrick will be talking about his diagnosis, as well as his background as a champion athlete and business consultant.
Graham Pierpoint, a volunteer who runs the Newtownabbey Support Group, will be reflecting on her experiences of providing much needed support for the Parkinson’s community, while Fiona Patterson, a Parkinson’s Nurse working at the Southern Trust, will be talking through her role and how she’s placed to help people living with Parkinson’s.
The event has been organised by the charity’s Volunteer Coordinator, Morag Chambers, who said: “We’re really looking forward to meeting people from Newry and the surrounding areas who have a connection to Parkinson’s. The event is set to be informative but relaxed, and refreshments will be provided. We would encourage anyone wanting to find out more about Parkinson’s UK and the work we do in Northern Ireland to come along.”
The event will run from 10.30am - 1.30pm on Tuesday 11 June at Newry Leisure Centre, 60 Cecil Street, BT35 6AU. Attendance is free but registration is essential. Register here: https://bit.ly/newryinfomorning