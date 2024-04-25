Parkinson’s UK’s Ballymena Branch celebrates World Parkinson's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local support group also brings together people with Parkinson’s, friends, family and carers at a monthly meeting in the centre, providing information, advice, support and friendship.

Jimmy McClean, Parkinson’s UK ‘s Ballymena and District Branch Chairman, explained:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

Participants of the Movement to Music class at the Ballymena Branch of Parkinson’s UK

“That’s why our branch has been running for over 14 years. Our support group has such an important part to play for local people with Parkinson's and we hope to be part of the local community for many more years to come. We offer a warm welcome, the chance to chat and make friends.

“There are guest speakers each month, we organise a Christmas lunch and summer outing every year and this year we are running Movement and Music sessions for people with Parkinson’s and their friends.”

The Ballymena Branch’s Movement to Music classes will run on 16, 23 and 30 May and 6 June from 2-4pm at the Ballymena North Business Centre.

They also hold their meetings at the same venue on the third Friday of each month from 3-4.30pm between October to May (except December) and everyone is welcome to come along.

For further details about the Ballymena Branch and District, please contact Jimmy McClean, on 028 25648398/ 07826 336698 or email [email protected].

The branch is also currently looking for new volunteers to join the organising committee. If you have a couple of hours a week to spare and would like to find out what's involved please contact either Jimmy or Morag at [email protected].

Around 153,000 people in UK are living with Parkinson’s, including approx 4200 in Northern Ireland.

Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.