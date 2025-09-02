Patterson joins forces with top coach ahead of German bout

Boxer Andrew Patterson is preparing for the biggest challenge of his career as he readies himself for a bare-knuckle contest in Nuremberg, Germany, this September against Jurij Sinenkov.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the run-up to the fight, Patterson originally from Scarva County Down now living on the north coast has linked up with well-respected and renowned coach Iain Mahood at Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, a move he hopes will sharpen his tactical skills and elevate his ring craft.

Mahood is no stranger to success, having notably guided Anthony Cacace to both British and World Championship bouts in the professional boxing ranks, and he continues to be a key figure in the region’s boxing community. For Patterson, the opportunity to learn under his tutelage represents a major step forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an important fight for me, and I know I need to be at my very best,” said Patterson. “Working with Iain has already improved my understanding of the fight game. His experience at the highest level is invaluable, and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Andre Patterson with renowned trainer from Carrickfergus Iain mahood

Patterson has built a reputation as a tough and determined competitor coming to combat sports a little later in life than most, but with Mahood now onside, he is confident he can add the tactical edge needed to succeed on the ever growing scene on the international stage.

Mahood praised his new charge’s commitment, saying: “Andy is hungry, he listens, and he works hard. He’s showing the right mentality and picking things up quickly. My role is to simply sharpen his tactics, improve his ring IQ, and make sure he enters that contest with the right mindset as well as the right tools helping him to seize his opportunity.

"I believe he has what it takes, and I’m proud to be standing alongside him for this next step. I believe this fight will show the progress he’s making and looking at what i have seen the opponent could be tailor made for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The September 13 contest in Nuremberg is expected to draw fighters from across Europe, and Patterson will be looking to make his mark in what promises to be a gruelling test of skill and resilience.

For local fight fans, it’s a chance to see yet another one of their own step up under the bright lights of an international stage and with a proven coach now in his corner, Patterson’s journey is one worth following.