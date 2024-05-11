Paul Givan MLA Visits Loreto College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Principal and Governors of Loreto College Coleraine were delighted to welcome Paul Givan MLA, Minister for Education, to the College on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

Earlier this year, the Capital Build Project previously announced for Loreto College was unpaused, following the reestablishment of the Northern Ireland Executive: it is now proceeding as originally planned.

During his visit to Loreto College, Minister Givan was welcomed by College Principal Mr Stephen Gallagher and Chair of the Board of Governors, Mr Harry McDaid, as well as Vice Principals Mrs Frances Pepin and Mrs Siobhan McCarry, and the student Heads of School Connie McBride and Con McLaughlin. On arrival, Mr Givan was treated to a performance by the Loreto Harp Orchestra (led by Deputy Head Girl Sinéad Close), before visiting the College’s Chemistry Department, where he watched and took part in an A Level Chemistry experiment alongside Year 14 students, under the watchful eye of Head of Chemistry Dr Jonathan Huddleston.

To complete an enjoyable afternoon at Loreto, Minister Givan met with members of the Student Leadership Team and Student Council, while he enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea prepared by members of the Home Economics Department. The students took the opportunity to discuss a range of issues with the minister and expressed their delight that the much-anticipated Capital Build project was now back on track.

Minister for Education Paul Givan MLA is welcomed to Loreto College by Mr Stephen Gallagher.

Loreto Principal Mr Stephen Gallagher commented: