People in Ballymena are invited to step up and Walk for Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s UK’s Walk for Parkinson’s is coming to Northern Ireland and the charity is calling on local people to lace up and sign up to this fundraising walk that fuels life-changing research.

Walk for Parkinson’s is taking place at the Titanic Quarter in Belfast on Sunday 20 October and is a part of the charity's national fundraising series where people in the community can help to fund vital research into better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker or looking to take on your first fundraising challenge, Walk for Parkinson’s is suitable for everyone. This year there are two different routes available for people to choose from. Participants can expect to see the sights along the Maritime Mile and the River Lagan, exploring the Titanic Quarter in Belfast with either a shorter 1.6 mile route, which is fully accessible or a longer 5.5 mile route for those looking to take on more of a challenge.

Walk for Parkinson’s promises not only steps, but smiles too as walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

The Hutchinson family pictured at Walk For Parkinson’s in 2023. They raised in excess of £2000.

Last year Lucy Hutchinson, along with her family, walked in memory of her Grandad Creighton who had lived with Parkinson’s for over 20 years before he passed away in May 2021. She crafted as well as walked, making felt bookmarks and robins to sell to her neighbours and friends, raising £167 before she walked.

She said: “I wanted to do more and when we saw the Walk for Parkinson’s in Belfast all of my family wanted to take part.”

Lucy, who is a pupil at Gracehill Primary School, walked with her mum Laura, dad Richard and her brothers Charlie and Robbie but in the run up to the walk she also started selling homemade bracelets to help boost their fundraising.

“I had clay beads that I wasn’t using so I decided to make some bracelets," she said. "They take between 1-5 minutes to make so it’s pretty quick. Some people request specific designs but I just like making them.”

Lucy Hutchinson made bracelets to sell as well as walking with her family

Lucy’s mum Laura said: “Her Grandad would be so proud of her. He raised money for years for Parkinson’s UK. When we were doing the walk, a wee robin was hopping on a fence alongside us, and I said, ‘There’s grandad keeping an eye on us.’.

“It’s been lovely to see such amazing support for Lucy and the walk. We raised over £2000 last year and I would encourage other families to take part this year. It’s a great day out too.”

Emma and Nicola, Community Fundraisers for Northern Ireland at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Northern Ireland there are 4,200 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs and together we can stride towards a cure for the condition."

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at the Titanic Quarter to Walk for Parkinson’s. It’s time to walk the walk and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day. To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected]