Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly lights the beacon at Antrim Castle Gardens to mark 80 years since VE Dayplaceholder image
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly lights the beacon at Antrim Castle Gardens to mark 80 years since VE Day

PHOTOS: Antrim and Newtownabbey’s spectacular VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 12:26 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has wrapped up a memorable series of commemorative events marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

The commemorations launched on Wednesday 7 May with the opening of two exhibitions. Visitors were invited to step back in time at the World War II Exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens, which was officially opened by The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP. Meanwhile a Holocaust Exhibition was opened for public viewing at Mossley Mill. That evening, The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment delivered a stirring Beating Retreat ceremony at Mossley Mill — a sell-out event that set the tone for the days to come.

After a remarkable journey spanning over 80 years and hundreds of miles, the historic World War II vessel, The Joyce, returned to Lough Neagh to serve as a permanent symbol of the lough’s wartime legacy. Unveiled as part of Council’s VE Day 80 commemorations, the restored 40-foot torpedo recovery boat is now mounted on land at The Gateway Visitor Centre at Antrim Lough Shore Park.

On VE Day itself, Thursday 8 May, solemn flag-raising ceremonies were held at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill, honouring those who fought and fell for our freedom. The day closed with Beacon Lighting ceremonies held simultaneously at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill, joining communities across the nation in a powerful tribute. The Council’s Civic Buildings were also lit up red in recognition of this historic day.

The celebrations concluded in a nostalgic fashion on Sunday 11 May with a VE Day 80-Themed Party in The Park at Antrim Castle Gardens with almost 2,500 people in attendance. The park came alive as revellers dressed in 1930s and 1940s attire and enjoyed the wide array of live music on the main stage and al fresco tea dance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “The VE Day 80 anniversary events paid a fitting tribute to a generation whose courage shaped the world we live in today.”

These events were a great way to remember the past and bring the community together. The Council is already looking forward to more great events ahead! Visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events to find out more.

Amelia, Addison and Avery befriend the Irish Wolfhound

1. Contributed

Amelia, Addison and Avery befriend the Irish Wolfhound Photo: Submitted

A great day out for a dance!

2. Contributed

A great day out for a dance! Photo: Submitted

The chimney at Mossley Mill is lit up red to mark 80 years since VE Day, when the Second World War came to an end in Europe

3. Contributed

The chimney at Mossley Mill is lit up red to mark 80 years since VE Day, when the Second World War came to an end in Europe Photo: Submitted

Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly with Diane in her bearskin hat at Antrim Castle Gardens

4. Contributed

Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly with Diane in her bearskin hat at Antrim Castle Gardens Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AntrimNewtownabbeyNewtownabbey Borough CouncilEurope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice