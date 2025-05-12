PHOTOS: Antrim and Newtownabbey’s spectacular VE Day 80th Anniversary celebrations

The commemorations launched on Wednesday 7 May with the opening of two exhibitions. Visitors were invited to step back in time at the World War II Exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens, which was officially opened by The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP. Meanwhile a Holocaust Exhibition was opened for public viewing at Mossley Mill. That evening, The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment delivered a stirring Beating Retreat ceremony at Mossley Mill — a sell-out event that set the tone for the days to come.

After a remarkable journey spanning over 80 years and hundreds of miles, the historic World War II vessel, The Joyce, returned to Lough Neagh to serve as a permanent symbol of the lough’s wartime legacy. Unveiled as part of Council’s VE Day 80 commemorations, the restored 40-foot torpedo recovery boat is now mounted on land at The Gateway Visitor Centre at Antrim Lough Shore Park.

On VE Day itself, Thursday 8 May, solemn flag-raising ceremonies were held at both Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill, honouring those who fought and fell for our freedom. The day closed with Beacon Lighting ceremonies held simultaneously at Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill, joining communities across the nation in a powerful tribute. The Council’s Civic Buildings were also lit up red in recognition of this historic day.

The celebrations concluded in a nostalgic fashion on Sunday 11 May with a VE Day 80-Themed Party in The Park at Antrim Castle Gardens with almost 2,500 people in attendance. The park came alive as revellers dressed in 1930s and 1940s attire and enjoyed the wide array of live music on the main stage and al fresco tea dance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “The VE Day 80 anniversary events paid a fitting tribute to a generation whose courage shaped the world we live in today.”

These events were a great way to remember the past and bring the community together. The Council is already looking forward to more great events ahead! Visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events to find out more.

