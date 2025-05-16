PHOTOS: Sam McBride TMCC Charitable Trust Fundraising Golf Day

Having secured firmly in place The Temple 100 Road Race Tribute Motorcycle Monument. A 5.5 tonne granite replica of Brian Reid on the Temple Roundabout and in doing so achieving their initial goal the Sam McBride TMCC Charitable Trust set about hosting their third Charity Golf Day. The event sponsored by Central Motorhomes was held at Dunmurry Golf Club in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service.

May 1st in Dunmurry was neither warm enough to burn nor cold enough to freeze. It was however the ideal day to golf and take part in a charity event sponsored and supported by local businesses.

There are few better ways to spend a Thursday afternoon than golfing with friends and associates, competitively, for charity and fun, with prizes up for grabs and awards for golfing challenges throughout the day. There was a competitive air as the golfers took to Dunmurry Golf course, and with18 holes of golf ahead each 4ball set off from the clubhouse armed with a goody bag each full of treats to keep them fuelled until their refreshment break at the halfway house before heading back out onto the pristinely groomed and expertly cared for greens.

By 6pm the clubhouse was full of golfers weary but satisfied and looking forward to the presentation and meal. The bar filled with a steady flow of friendly faces, plenty of banter and good craic with friends old and new.

The Tim Allen 4Ball. From L-R: John Lewis, Tim Allen, Billy Smith & Marty Wright winner of the Stapleford High Section.

The overall winning team on the day with101 points was Addley Property Rentals.

David Simpson of Featherstone’s Estate agents won the Gross, with the Stapleford high section Competition won by Marty Wright on 40 points representing Tim Allen Team.

Will Miscampbell from Featherstones Estate agents won ‘Nearest the pin’ award with teammate David Simpson winning the ‘Longest Drive’

An Auction of 4Ball days out at Royal Portrush, Royal Belfast and Royal County Down Golf Courses among numerous other 4balls and prizes donated raised an impressive amount for the NI Air Ambulance.

The Featherstones Estate Agents 4Ball David Simpson, Ross Wylie, Mark McKenna, Will Miscampbell. David Simpson was ‘Gross’ Winner and the ‘longest Drive’ with Will Miscampbell winning ‘nearest the pin’.

The Dunmurry Golf Club served up a lovely meal and their friendly bar and restaurant staff made the occasion a pleasure.

The day raised a total of £7139.00 for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service and the Sam McBride TMCC Trustees could not have been happier with the sum raised on the day. The Sam McBride Charity Chairman Joe McBride expressed his heartfelt gratitude to each of the local sponsors of the Tee Boxes, thanking all golfers who took part in making it such a successful charity golf day. The turnout was fantastic and the generosity overwhelming. The greatest of thanks to the title Sponsor of the day Central Motorhomes,Temple.