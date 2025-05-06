Pirates Off Portrush 2025

By Karl Simmonds
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tavish Dhu returns to save Portrush from the Mad Monk and his band of marauding pirates!

After successfully defeating the Mad Monk last year, Tavish has again enlisted the support of fellow pirate; Grace O’Malley, but desperately needs a new crew to once again stop the Mad MONK from taking Portrush Yacht Club’s treasure, which is hidden at Portrush Harbour.

Are you brave enough to join his crew and help Tavish and Grace fight off the Mad Monk? Come along to Portrush Harbour on Sunday, June 15 between Midday – 4pm to find out.

General Manager Karl Simmonds said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pirates Off PortrushPirates Off Portrush
Pirates Off Portrush

“Following the successful return of Pirates Off Portrush in 2023, we’re delighted Tavish is setting sail for Portrush Harbour again to save our treasure!

“As this event forms part of the 2025 Commodore’s Regatta, it provides us with the ideal opportunity to engage with local families and wider community in a fun filled day of activities.”

This three-day Regatta takes place between Friday 13 – Sunday 15 June. Further details can be found on Portrush Yacht Club’s Facebook page @portrushyacht

Related topics:PiratesPortrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice