The Plough Inn Hillsborough has been handed the prestigious ‘Pub of the Year Award’ at the recent Licensed & Catering News (LCN) Awards. The Plough Inn was acquired by Dormans Hospitality Group (DHG) in November 2023.

The Plough Inn was also shortlisted for Gastro Pub of the Year at the local hospitality industry’s blue-ribbon awards night of the year.

Ryan McGlone, Commercial Director DHG said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this much coveted award. For many people, The Plough in Hillsborough represents the epitome of what they look for in a welcoming local hospitality venue.

"In the relatively short time The Plough has been part of DHG, we have been able to enhance the customer experience even further and we are delighted to accept this prestigious accolade. Congratulations to all of the hard-working team at The Plough and of course our customers who continually inspire us to new service heights.”

Plough Inn Hillsborough voted Best Bar in Northern Ireland…Pictured with the LCN plaque for Best Bar in Northern Ireland are (from left) Keith Johnston (Manager, Plough Inn), Sean Paul Hayes (Assistant Manager, Plough Inn) and Jess Njoroge (Café Manager, Plough Inn).

Since acquiring The Plough, DHG has made a number of significant investments at the historic Hillsborough hospitality venue include the addition of The Snug, a dedicated facility for private and exclusive events and celebrations. In addition, DHG has strengthened The Plough’s working relationship with Hillsborough Castle as the number of visitors to the historic location continue to rise.

At the awards ceremony, the judges said: “This award celebrates pubs that create inviting atmospheres and deliver outstanding customer experiences.The judges’ mystery guest praised The Plough Inn for its warm welcome, vibrant and well-appointed space, a well-stocked bar and helpful, engaging and professional staff.”

DHG has expanded rapidly in recent years with the acquisition of The Plough Inn and the opening of Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone adding to their existing business portfolio of Mary’s Bar & Restaurant, Dormans Bar and Secrets Nightclub. Earlier this year The Blind Piglet live music and hospitality hub was added to Dormans.

Following its award, plans are currently well advanced to have The Plough ‘venue ready’ for the return of the popular Plough Fest event which returns to Hillsborough on June 28.

Details of Plough Fest and all other events at The Plough are available at https://theploughhillsborough.co.uk/