Political opinion: Lord Rogan: Republic of Ireland must pay fair share of European security bill

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has called on the Irish Government to pay its way to protect European security.

Speaking in a House of Lords debate on the United Kingdom’s global position earlier today, he praised Keir Starmer for “the lead role he has played in standing up for Ukraine and bringing European allies together in its defence.”

And he welcomed the Government’s decision to award Thales Air Defence Limited in Belfast a £1.6 billion contract to supply 5,000 missiles to Ukraine, bringing significant benefits to the Northern Ireland economy.

“That announcement was warmly received back home, other than by Sinn Fein-IRA which was ironic given their previous fondness for explosive devices,” he said.

Lord Rogan

“Northern Ireland has a proud history in the production of armaments and, of course, ships and aircraft to the Ministry of Defence. I sincerely hope that the Province will be at the front of the queue for future defence contracts as our military spending is redoubled in these serious and worrying times.”

Lord Rogan told peers that could be “no question that all European nations now need to increase defence spending by a significant degree.” He added: “This should have happened long ago under the previous Government, but at least that step change is finally underway.”

However, the former Ulster Unionist Party President said it had come to greater public attention in recent weeks that the Republic of Ireland “is not contributing in any tangible way to the security of an increasingly threatened Europe.”

He continued: “Indeed, the Republic of Ireland has the lowest defence spending in the European Union, at around 0.2% of GDP. And yet, it is receiving all the security benefits of the rest of the European continent – paid for by others, including hard-pressed UK taxpayers.”

Lord Rogan added: “Given the UK’s renewed and enhanced leadership position of recent weeks, surely it is time for our Prime Minister to take a leaf out of President Trump’s book and demand that our supposed closest friends – particularly the Irish Republic – climb off the fence and pay their way for the security of their own citizens.

“I was surprised that the President did not make this point directly to the Irish Taoiseach during his visit to the White House yesterday afternoon.

“I would hope that Sir Keir will do just that when Mr Martin next crosses the threshold of Number 10.”