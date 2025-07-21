Political opinion: Workers Party of Ireland and Workers Party Youth join massive demonstration in Dublin demanding an end to genocide in Gaza

Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary led a large delegation of Party Members to join the tens of thousands of people who marched through Dublin city centre in solidarity with the Palestinian people and calling for the Central Bank of Ireland to stop funding genocide through the facilitation of the sale Israeli bonds.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Grainger said: "As the most recent Israeli blockade on Gaza stretches beyond 140 days, over 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face starvation as the Zionist regime in Israel continues to block nearly all aid from entering Gaza. Hospitals are on the brink of collapse and Palestinians seeking aid at the US-Israel run so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” aid sites continue to be slaughtered.

"Over the past week, Israeli forces have continued to carry out heavy bombardment from the air, land and sea across the Gaza Strip, have issued additional displacement orders, further expanding ground operations. Since 18th March the Israeli military has issued 55 displacement orders for 297.6 square kilometres (81% of the Gaza Strip) . With no safe places to go, many people have sought refuge in overcrowded displacement sites, makeshift shelters, damaged buildings, streets and open areas. People have been confined to ever-shrinking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Between 9 and 16 July , 648 Palestinians were killed, and 2,198 were injured. Between 7th October 2023 and 16th July 2025 at least 58,573 Palestinians were killed, and 139,607 were injured. Between 8 and 10 of July, at least three schools sheltering internally displaced people were reportedly hit, including some that had already been hit the previous week. The attacks resulted in the reported killing of 17 people, and the injury of others, and the displacement of dozens of families.

Workers Party Youth proudly displayed their flag in solidarity at the rally on Saturday.

"The Medical Aid for Palestinian’s life-saving solidarity Polyclinic was forced to close after the Israeli military issued forced displacement orders in the southwest areas of Deir al-Balah City. MAP personal were forced to evacuate immediately, unable to relocate critical supplies and equipment. In response to this humanitarian emergency twelve countries have officially committed to an arms embargo on Israel. Pledging to block shipments of arms, dual use items, military fuel, and to review public contracts that finance the occupation.

"However the USA, European Union and the UK remains complicit in the genocide. The Pro-Zionist “Labour” government in Britain instead of taking action to uphold international law and sanction Israel, is committed to attacking expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people, targeting not the perpetrators of genocide but those protesting against genocide."

Mr Grainger added: "The WPI and WPY will continue their active solidarity with the peoples of the West Bank and Gaza and with the Palestinian people’s struggle for their legitimate and inalienable rights to self-determination and an independent sovereign state of Palestine. The WPI and WPY extend continuing support and solidarity to our comrade parties in the region."