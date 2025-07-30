Political opinion: Workers Party Regional Spokesperson comments after General Secretary of the UK's largest health union warns that privatisation of health services risks progress promised

Workers Party Regional Spokesperson, Nicola Grant, has commented after the General Secretary of the UK's largest health union warned that privatisation of health services risks progress promised.

Ms Grant was quoting the Union's Christina McAnea about private firms delivering NHS services who said ‘no one should be making profit from running public services’ she also said we risk derailing any progress made in the early days of the new government.

Ms McAnea warned that Labour Ministers are planning to transfer thousands of low-paid workers out of the NHS by allowing hospital bosses to set up their own companies to save cash. Ms Grant said’Workers at private firms delivering NHS services rarely get a good deal’ our experience of privatisation in hospitals confirms this.

Ms Grant said: "The Bengoa report which has political buy in is supporting the wide spread use of the independent sector which is privatisation by an other name, he also advocates for more use of the voluntary sector.

We will soon have to pay for ambulance call outs if the private sector and politicians have their way.

"Whilst we can all agree that this sector do great work within communities, their role should be as well as, not instead of. Some of our politicians are sleep walking into the wholesale privatisation of our national health service, others are wide awake and are fully across every detail, those are the ones following their own political agendas.

"It is now time for our politicians to do the right thing and fight to retain our National Health Service Free at the point of need, and free from all forms of privatisation and fragmentation. Our citizens deserve nothing less."