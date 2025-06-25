Political opinion: Workers Party Representative criticises Education Minister’s lack of urgency in tackling the lack of school places for children with special needs

Anthony Dorrian said writing to 158 schools at the end of this academic year is merely a knee jerk reaction to an ongoing problem.

Children with special needs are not getting the priority or services they are entitled to. Lack of special needs places in schools is not a new phenomenon, parents and their children with special needs have been going through this nightmare for years.

The rush to find school places in this haphazard manner means that children are not always placed in schools that meet their individual needs. Children need to see which school they are going to well in advance.

Mr Dorrian said going to school or changing school can be a stressful experience for all children, but those with special needs find it more difficult and challenging.

One size does not fit all some children with special needs adapt easily to mainstream classrooms and schools others do not.

The Workers Party have been calling for a detailed education strategy for special needs pupils and a comprehensive planning process tailored to meet the needs of each child.

"Children have different levels of special needs. Some can adapt to the mainstream curriculum . But one size does not fit all and it can be harmful and stressful to place children in a school that can not meet their individual needs," added Mr Dorrian.

