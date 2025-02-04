Political opinion: Workers Party representative for Newry speaks on rates increase at Newry Mourne Down District Council

Workers Party representative for Newry, Nicola Grant, says the council gave the following rationale for what is considered a sizeable increase by many households and businesses.

Ratepayers are saying that the council announced the increase will fund frontline services, infrastructure, and community projects including investment in new 3G pitches and other developments.

Nicola said there are contradictions in claiming to support vulnerable people when higher costs will burden those already struggling. There is also uncertainty around key community projects: Despite money coming in, there is still no clear timeline for the City Park or the reopening of the swimming pool which has been out of use for a considerable period of time.

She said these are vital facilities for residents, who are concerned that the council struggles to maintain current community projects. Yet, they continue to announce new ones. This raises doubts about their ability to follow through.

Residents and businesses will have to pay more despite many council facilities for the use of ratepayers are closed for repairs and equipment in the leisure centre has been broken for some considerable time. No clear timeline has been given for the swimming pool to be reopened. Ratepayers don’t believe they are getting value for their money paid for rates.

"Ratepayers are concerned that the council prefer vanity projects over practical needs. Whilst new pitches and improvements sound great, they seem more like a show case, rather than addressing real community needs," she said.

"These types of announcements may look good on paper, but they are perceived as being more about words than actions. Without tangible progress, they will risk being seen as more empty promises.

"The council can have no justification for failing to ensure that all amenities for the use of ratepayers are in good working order and that promised facilities are delivered and not constantly kicked down the road."

Nicola said people understand the necessity to pay rates but they don't understand why the council consistently ignores the needs of residents and businesses and fails to take on board any objections made by ratepayers across a whole range of issues, particularly when it comes to planning, infrastructure or housing.

"There is a clear need for much more transparency when it comes to council decision making and much more real community engagement, transparency and accountability for failures," she added.