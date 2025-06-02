Political opinion: Workers Party representative Patrick Crossan condemns proposal by Belfast City Council to extend Sunday opening hours

Mr Crossan described the move, which he says is unfair on staff, as a further attack on the work life balance of low paid retail workers who already work on Sunday as there are five hours shopping provided for already.

Those staff who would be required to work longer hours would have additional childcare costs which are already astronomical if they can access the extra hours needed the cost would be prohibitive.

He said that retail workers kept the shops and the retail economy open during the pandemic at great risks to them and their families, and deserved better treatment from their public representatives.

He stated: "The proposal states that shops need to open on Sunday mornings to accommodate the cruise ships, these same ships dock in Spain, Portugal, and other continental ports where most shops stay closed to accommodate family time and other work life balance activities.

Belfast City Hall the council chamber for elected representatives who are proposing the extension to Sunday opening for multi-national retail shops. Other councils are said to be considering following this move.

"These proposals would also affect small business owners in the retail sector who are already under pressure from big multinational corporations."

Mr Crossan asked if anyone in the council asked or considered how this would impact on public transport. Would there be an adequate service to bring staff to and from their workplaces? How much did they consider this would impact on family life, social and sporting activities and other social interactions?

He said: "The workers Party fully support the Trade Unions and Retail NI who have strongly opposed this move, with the trade unions saying this is a further attack on low paid workers .

"This group of workers have served our economy and communities courageously in the past, during the pandemic , the bombings, and the disruption to normal life. It is now time for our elected representatives to put the interests of these workers first."

