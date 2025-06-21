Political opinion: Workers Party representative Patrick Crossan leads delegation of party activists to the Anti-Racism rally
He said: "It is also imperative that we support refugees who have had to flee their homelands because of oppression and persecution, many of them from countries where proxy wars are taking place.
"The past few weeks has shown how right wing forces are spreading racial hatred with misinformation and lies. Migrants and refugees are being used as scapegoats for the failures of our government and politicians."
Mr Crossan said the workers party sends solidarity to its brothers and sisters who were attending evening prayers at the Islamic Centre on Friday when it was attacked.
"There can be no room in our society for the racism and violence against those who only want to live and work in peace. Diversity is welcome, it adds a richness to our culture. Our politicians must make it clear than refugees and migrants are welcome, they must stop making excuses for racial violence and the vilification of ethnic minorities.
"They must be willing to accept that those right wing forces that encourages racism and hatred must be stopped by calling them out and telling their constituents not to accept the lies that are being peddled to stir up racism.
"We cannot allow this situation to continue to fester or lives are going to be ruined or possibly lost. It is now time for legislators to do their jobs and provide legal protections against all forms of hate crimes. It is now time to deliver the so called peace dividends we were promised. It is now time for the long promised Bill of Rights as agreed in the Good Friday Agreement."