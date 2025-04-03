Popular Community Market returns to Glenarm harbour on April 5th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This time last year, the little known Glenarm Community Market was moving to its new home in the newly refurbished Eglinton Yard.

Now, just one short year later the market is a local success story and about to welcome back visitors to Glenarm harbour after a short winter break.

So what brought about the change? What started as a small community project has blossomed into one of the most enduring local markets on the East Antrim coast. Every month local residents and those from further afield travel to Glenarm for the monthly market at Eglinton Yard on the first Saturday of each month.

On the day, local food producers, craftspeople and a significant number of traders from the village itself come together in Eglinton Yard.

Deb Biddleston, the driving force behind Glenarm Community Market

Market organiser and local bagmaker Deb Biddleston – Aka Mrs B Designs – has been the driving force behind the project and believes the market’s success lies in its support of local businesses while serving the community need. She also believes the move to Eglinton Yard has really boosted the market’s visibility over the last year.

“Since moving into our new permanent home, Eglinton Yard, in 2024 we have attracted a bigger variety of local makers and food producers. The market continues to grow and is now a regular fixture for many customers both local and day trippers.”

One of the big draws is the regular group of traders and artisans who come to Glenarm each month. Mandy Topping is one such local business. She has had a stall at the community market that even predates the move to Eglinton Yard.

“I absolutely love the friendly vibe of the visitors and stalls holders alike, dogs included!

Glenarm community market first saturday of the month

Glenarm is truly a special place and has become a magnet for foodies, outdoor types, yachties, campers and those looking for a quirky treat or iconic jewellery. It all adds to the ambience!”

Anyone visiting Glenarm this Saturday will find the place a hive of activity, as local makers and traders set up their stalls and welcome the community in. For April expect crafts, plants, local produce, bags, gin, baked goods, candles and much much more.

You can visit the dog-friendly Glenarm Community Market the first Saturday of each month in Eglinton Yard. Entrance is free and parking is available in the harbour car park.