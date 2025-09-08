Portadown bowlers push for promotion

Portadown Mens Bowlers played 3rd place North Down at home in the penultimate league game. A win would take them further up the table of the league in their goal of 4th place and a promotion to League 2. This is due to the reorganisation of the Leagues next year.

As the game progressed over the afternoon rink one dropped further behind.and looked lost. So it was Upton the other 3 to make it to the finish and win. it was the rink of Billy Martin leading the way with some great bowls by his other members , Ken, Derek and Edward on each end to take a commanding lead. This they continued with to the end and won the rink 34 to 11.

The rink of Captain David Moore had to fight bowl for bowl with the North Down rink for the whole of the match. In the end It Was Moores' rink who came out tops making 2 to 1 on the day.

It. Was down to the last rink to get the win and at the early fist half it looked easy won. But a 2nd half fight back by North Down rink made the finish very close. Portadown worked hard together in the last 2 ends to hold North Down and won the rink for a great finish to the match.

The final score over all was 81 to 64 and this gave 6 league points. It moved Portadown to 5th place in the league just one place behind their goal of 4th. It is all to play for in the last game and if games go Portadown's way.

Portadown ladies finished their season with a charity bowlathon. The ladies and men played in the charity day to raise money for two charities. Congratulations to President June on the outstanding success of the 12-hour bowlathon! The event was a fantastic achievement, bringing members together in great spirit and raising an amazing amount for two very worthy charities Diabetes UK and action cancer.

Both organisations play a vital role in supporting individuals and families across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The efforts not only highlight the generosity and community spirit of its members but also help ensure that these two vital charities can continue their invaluable work. The Portadown Ladies Bowling Club raised an impressive £2,400 for the charities.