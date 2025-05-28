Litter’s Maxol in Portadown is celebrating after securing a big win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast.

Litter's was presented with the Excellence in Community Engagement Award for their outstanding local involvement, including fundraising for Maxol’s charity partner, Guide Dogs NI, supporting other charities, and sponsoring local sports clubs, churches, and schools in Portadown.

The annual scheme promotes and rewards excellence in station and store standards, customer experience, and community engagement across the Maxol network. Standards are assessed through store audits by regional managers and the team from head office, along with mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement, which includes fundraising activities for Maxol’s nominated charity, Guide Dogs NI.

The family-owned store, led by Louise Litter, has facilitated in-store visits and collections for numerous charities, including Marie Curie, Mary’s Meals, the Southern Area Hospice, Young Lives vs Cancer, Diabetes UK, Chest Heart and Stroke as well as Maxol’s Charity Partner Guide Dogs NI.

Pictured (l-r) is Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group with Louise Litter and Norman Graham, Regional Manager, The Maxol Group.

On a more local level, the store also provides sponsorship or donations to local schools, churches and sports clubs.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Our stores are truly ‘at the heart of it’— serving local communities and that’s why it’s important we hold ourselves to the highest standards and champion best practice across our stores.

“The continued success of our business is driven by the passion, commitment, and drive for continuous improvement that we see from our fantastic teams, and it’s what makes us an industry-leading convenience retailer. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Louise and her team, who continue to set the gold standard across the Maxol network.”

Louise Litter said: “We are honoured as a family business to win the Excellence in Community Engagement Award. It’s great to be recognised for our charitable contributions and engagement with the community. As a business, this is very important to us as we believe in giving back to the community that supports us every day.”

A further six service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts including: Maxol A26 Tannaghmore in Antrim, Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol Edenderry on the Crumlin Road and Independent Dealer owned and operated locations at Maxol Clough owned by Henderson Retail Limited, Kenny’s Kilrea Service Station in Coleraine and Mulkerns Maxol in Newry.