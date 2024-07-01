Portadown take on Stranraer the friendly club
In May 1961, as The Ports prepared for a test match with Linfield to decide the destination of the Irish League title, Gibby McKenzie took his team across the Irish Sea for a warm up game against Scottish second division side Stranraer.
It was a success jaunt for the Shamrock Park side as they ran out 6-2 winners with goals from Eamon Gorman (4), Callan and Robinson. A young inside forward playing for the home side caught the eye of McKenzie and he was quick to snap up the dig soon 18 year old Jimmy McMillan.
The Ports returned to Stair Park in August 1972 for a pre-season meeting but this time Stranraer turned the tables winning 6-3. The Portadown scorers on this occasion were Brian Morrison, Vic Fleming and a Collinings own goal.
The friendship between the clubs was strengthened and Portadown returned again the following summer. Brian Mirriywad again on the score sheet but it was not enough as Stranraer ran out 3-1 victors.
A a gap of one year it was back along Loch Ryan in 1975 with the home side winning 3-0.
Portadown were keen to host Stranraer at Shamrock Park, but the political climate at the time was not conducive. We had to wait 40 years when our Scottish visitors won 1-0 at Shamrock Park in 2015.
The sides renew acquaintances again on Saturday (6 July) with the large travelling support eagerly anticipating a grand day out in Scotland.
