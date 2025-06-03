Portrush self-catering properties awarded three-stars

A collection of self-catering apartments located on the North Coast has been awarded three stars by Tourism Northern Ireland’s Quality Accommodation Grading Scheme.

It is the first time Portrush by the Sea, which is made up of 31 apartments across various locations in the popular seaside town, has been graded.

Offering a range of cost-effective and family options, on arrival guests are met by the high standards in place with excellent value for money on offer.

The accommodation aligns well with current travel trends which prioritise value, flexibility and comfort, making it a preferred choice for a broad demographic of leisure travellers.

(L-R) Peter Diamond, owner of Portrush by the Sea pictured with Paul McIvor, Senior Quality Advisor at Tourism Northern Ireland

In addition, a select number of the apartments are pet-friendly, an important consideration for families travelling with dogs.

Close proximity to key seaside attractions, including easy access to beaches, amusement parks and promenades, further enhances the attractiveness of these properties.

Paul McIvor, Senior Quality Advisor at Tourism NI, said: “Congratulations to Peter and the entire team at Portrush by the Sea on being awarded a prestigious three-star rating by Tourism NI.

“This accolade is a clear reflection of the consistently high standards of accommodation and guest experience on offer. It is a well-earned recognition of Peter’s dedication to quality, comfort, and service.

“The addition of these new short-term holiday apartments further enhances the exceptional tourism and hospitality offering in Portrush.”

Peter Diamond, owner of Portrush by the Sea, said: “We are thrilled to receive a three-star grading for our apartments, reflecting our substantial investment in restoring these historic properties.

“Portrush has been a beloved seaside destination for almost 170-years and we are committed to further enhancing its appeal. It’s a privilege to offer high-quality, family-friendly accommodation to our guests.

“We look forward to continuing to contribute to the vibrant story of Portrush as a popular seaside resort."

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme