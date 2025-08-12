Post GCSE options for young people at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is reminding potential students awaiting GCSE results to be prepared ahead of the college’s Further Education, Traineeship NI and Apprenticeship enrolment days on Thursday, August 21, 9am-5pm and Friday, August 22, 9am-3pm at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

Heather McKee, Deputy Principal, Planning Performance & Engagement said: “It is vitally important that both young people - and their parents - are well prepared to make to make informed choices once they get their results and ready to make decisions, relatively quickly, about next steps when progressing on from school.”

She added: “For those students wishing to move on from school, SERC delivers further education (post 16 +) courses across a wide variety of subjects and includes vocational training and essential skills. You can also pursue a traineeship or earn while you learn on an apprenticeship.

“Applications are still open, and places are still available on some courses. SERC offers real learning for real life. It’s not too late to choose your path to the career you want with qualifications in a range of subjects from animal care to business, from healthcare to travel and tourism, art and design to engineering, beauty therapy to electrical installation, professional cookery to performing arts, computing to sport and science. Subjects available depend on campus and level of study.”

Heather concluded: “If you’re looking for guidance on your next steps, SERC’s impartial careers advisors are here to help you. Simply email [email protected] for an appointment prior to enrolment days, indicating which campus you would like to attend. The service is free.

"The careers team will also be available at SERC’s campuses on a drop-in, first come-first served basis on 21 August and 22 August following GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship NI and Apprenticeship enrolment."