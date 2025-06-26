Post-primary schools champion healthy relationships

Register your school for Heading for Healthy Relationships Schools Programme with Women's Aid ABCLN

Post-primary schools are participating in Women's Aid ABCLN's 'Heading for Healthy Relationships' programme, equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to have healthy, respectful relationships.

Women’s Aid ABCLN’s 'Heading for Healthy Relationships' school programme explores the dynamics of healthy relationships, strengthening young people's understanding of crucial issues including domestic abuse and consent.

Pupils from Parkhall Integrated College, 27 girls and 52 boys, have participated in ‘Heading for Healthy Relationships’ as part of the school’s sixth form enrichment programme, enabling young people to recognise when a relationship has the potential to become abusive and empowering them to make informed choices and be safe.

"Our ambition is for all young people to have safe, fulfilling and healthy relationships," says Gillian Creevy, CEO of Women's Aid ABCLN. "Through our transformative ‘Heading for Healthy Relationships’ programme, we are committed to equipping all Year 11 pupils in post-primary schools across our area to achieve this."

Facilitated by Women's Aid ABCLN's skilled Domestic Abuse Specialists, Gillian says “Heading for Healthy Relationships addresses the need for preventative education in schools. It is fully aligned to the curriculum and, crucially, has been developed in collaboration with young people, based on their experiences of the issues faced.”

The SAY Social Action Youth website www.sayni.org.uk, also created by young people, provides a vital on-line educational resource for all schools participating in the programme.

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides information, confidential support, and refuge accommodation for women and children affected by domestic abuse. Last year, the charity supported 335 children and young people living with domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

With funding secured from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's Ending Violence Against Women and Girls ‘Change Fund', the Heading for Healthy Relationships programme will be extended to all primary schools across the area in in September.

Gillian says “This will enable us to reach all Year 7 pupils in the area, equipping young people to recognise any form of violence, abuse or harm in relationships is unacceptable.”

For more information and to register your school for Heading For Healthy Relationships you can call 028 25 632136, email [email protected] or go to www.womens-aid.org.uk/children/headingforhealthyrelationships