Power NI adds extra sparkle to Clabby community

Pensioners and residents living in a small Country Fermanagh village were handed additional cheer over the Christmas period by Power NI – Northern Ireland’s leading provider of energy.

As part of the company’s ‘Brighter Communities’ initiative, a £1,000 donation was made to Clabby Community Group to support the elderly citizens’ Christmas party.

The popular event helps to reduce social isolation for many people during the busy holiday period by allowing older citizens to get together and connect.

Inspired by the Clabby Children’s Christmas Party – a community event started by the late Sam Haire OBE in the 1960s – the elderly citizens’ Christmas party is now in its eighth year.

Pictured (L-R) is Clabby Community Resident Ruby Curry, Power NI representative Barry Rogan, and Clabby Community resident Hugh Hooper.

Ivy McCutcheon, who oversaw the organisation of the event, said: “Clabby Community Group would like to thank Power NI for their extremely generous grant of £1,000.

“This money went towards our annual elderly citizens’ Christmas dinner which is part of an event that provides community inclusion and interaction between the elderly citizens and the youth of Clabby,” she added.

Clabby’s young people were also involved in the festive project and helped to co-ordinate aspects such as delivering invites and booking the venue. Working alongside the organising committee also gave them a chance to learn skills and foster strong community connections.

Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, said: “We are delighted to support Clabby Community Group through our Brighter Communities initiative.

“This project is a shining example of how communities can come together to support one another, and it is inspiring to see the younger generation playing a vital role in making a positive impact for older residents,” she added.