Power NI donation gives ‘paws’ for thought

A County Antrim animal rescue sanctuary is using a donation from Northern Ireland’s leading electricity provider to cover the cost of a range of new dog grooming equipment.

The £300 of financial support has been awarded to Antrim-based Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary through Power NI’s long-running ‘Helping Hands’ staff sponsorship scheme. The donation follows company employee Maria Fyfe nominating the local charity for extra support.

Operating for almost thirty years on the Ballynoe Road, Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary is home to more than one hundred animals – including dogs, cats, horses and chickens – at any one time. It also specialises in animal rehabilitation and providing owner education.

Lyn Friel – Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary founder and manager – said: “We would like to thank Power NI, and its Helping Hands scheme, for this support. The funding will help us purchase grooming equipment which will be a huge bonus for the sanctuary, as we can ensure the welfare of all the dogs in our care by providing regular coat maintenance.

Maria Fyfe of Power NI (L) pictured with Crosskeenan Lane Animal Sanctuary founder Lyn Friel

“We can sometimes take dogs into our care that have been neglected and their coats are badly matted. This can cause painful sores and infections, so having the grooming equipment onsite, our volunteer groomers can provide immediate relief and care.”

Maria Fyfe added: “The dog grooming equipment will allow the sanctuary to provide an in-house grooming service and therefore dramatically reduce the cost of an essential service. This will be a welcome relief to the sanctuary as they try to cut costs whilst maintaining the highest level of care for all the animals that come through the sanctuary gates.”