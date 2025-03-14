Power NI funding helps keep people and their pets together

Northern Ireland’s only charity dedicated to keeping people and their pets together during times of illness and hardship has been given £1,000 from leading energy provider, Power NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighter Communities funding will support Rosie’s Trust’s upcoming ‘Life is Rosie’ campaign – an event that celebrates its tenth anniversary with a positive message of community support.

Founded back in 2015, Rosie’s Trust provides vital services to individuals facing serious health challenges, ensuring they do not have to give up their beloved pets. This is made possible with volunteers who walk dogs, help with feeding, and attend vet appointments. They also provide temporary foster care and much-needed companionship to pet owners who may have no one else to turn to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1,000 Power NI funding will also help raise awareness of Rosie’s Trust’s work through talks and printed materials, encourage more people to get involved, and to support their community.

Pictured is Rosie’s Trust representatives Olivia Crookes, Lynda Crozier and Peter Crozier with Power NI representative Barry Rogan (second from right).

Dr Catriona MacArthur – the Chief Executive Officer at Rosie’s Trust – said: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Power NI for its generous donation to Rosie’s Trust through the Brighter Communities fund.

“Throughout this year as we celebrate our tenth anniversary, our charity will continue to help to keep people and their pets together when they need each other the most. This additional resource will allow us to keep spreading the word, through social media and marketing activity, about our services in Northern Ireland,” she continued.

“With support from local companies such as Power NI, we can be there for people undergoing cancer treatment, receiving end of life care, and older people who have mobility issues thanks to our dedicated team of over two hundred volunteers. Rosie’s Trust is reaching some of the most vulnerable – and isolated – individuals in our community, 365 days a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashleigh O’Neill – Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI – praised the “incredible work” of Rosie’s Trust and its supporters, saying: “We are delighted to support their ‘Life Is Rosie’ campaign through our Brighter Communities initiative, and hope to raise awareness of their life-changing work and encourage even more people to get involved.”

Brighter Communities is a long-standing Power NI programme that supports innovative and emerging community groups, teams and projects, with £1,000 of funding awarded each month. Since 2018, over £90,000 has been awarded to local communities.