Power NI funds Newtownards community centre Drop-In programme

Power NI has proudly awarded funding to The Link Centre as part of its Brighter Communities initiative. The funding will support the Centre’s Drop-In programme – a vital resource that provides a safe and welcoming space for individuals facing substance dependency in the community.

The Drop-In service supports around 20 people daily, offering freshly cooked meals, access to one-to-one guidance on housing, benefits, personal hygiene, and mental health.

The Link Centre plans to use the funding to purchase a laptop or tablet, enhancing their ability to deliver engaging quizzes during the sessions; these activities aim to help attendees broaden their knowledge, make connections, and build a sense of community.

The Drop-In provides a vital lifeline for those navigating the challenges of substance dependency, creating a safe, warm environment where individuals can access practical support while finding light and hope in what can often feel like a dark journey.

Pictured (L-R) is Link Centre representatives Dave Campbell and Trish McConville with Power NI’s Barry Rogan.

Speaking about the project, Mark Houston, Director at The Link Centre, said: “The Link Family and Community Centre are absolutely delighted to be awarded funding via Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative.

“This funding will provide much-needed support in running our daily Drop-in Warm Space here in Newtownards and will directly provide help to 15-20 service users on a daily basis.”

Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, added: “We are delighted to support The Link Centre through our Brighter Communities initiative.

“The Drop-In is a fantastic example of how a community can rally together to provide practical help and emotional support for those who need it most. We are proud to play a small part in helping them make such a meaningful impact.”

Power NI’s Brighter Communities is a long-running programme designed to assist innovative and emerging community groups. Since 2018, more than £90,000 in funding has been awarded to ensure the life-changing work of these organisations can continue.