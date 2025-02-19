Power NI funds Newtownards community centre Drop-In programme
The Drop-In service supports around 20 people daily, offering freshly cooked meals, access to one-to-one guidance on housing, benefits, personal hygiene, and mental health.
The Link Centre plans to use the funding to purchase a laptop or tablet, enhancing their ability to deliver engaging quizzes during the sessions; these activities aim to help attendees broaden their knowledge, make connections, and build a sense of community.
The Drop-In provides a vital lifeline for those navigating the challenges of substance dependency, creating a safe, warm environment where individuals can access practical support while finding light and hope in what can often feel like a dark journey.
Speaking about the project, Mark Houston, Director at The Link Centre, said: “The Link Family and Community Centre are absolutely delighted to be awarded funding via Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative.
“This funding will provide much-needed support in running our daily Drop-in Warm Space here in Newtownards and will directly provide help to 15-20 service users on a daily basis.”
Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, added: “We are delighted to support The Link Centre through our Brighter Communities initiative.
“The Drop-In is a fantastic example of how a community can rally together to provide practical help and emotional support for those who need it most. We are proud to play a small part in helping them make such a meaningful impact.”
Power NI’s Brighter Communities is a long-running programme designed to assist innovative and emerging community groups. Since 2018, more than £90,000 in funding has been awarded to ensure the life-changing work of these organisations can continue.