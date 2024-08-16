Power NI lights up literacy at Glastry College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A secondary school in County Down has used a £1,000 donation from Power NI to purchase new books – and ten handheld tablets – to enhance the learning experience for its pupils.

Awarded through the energy provider’s Brighter Communities initiative, the funding will grant access to online tools – including Texthelper – for children at Glastry College in Newtownards.

Glastry College has been a cornerstone of education across the Ards Peninsula since 1957 and is currently home to over 600 students aged between eleven and eighteen. The support from Power NI will bridge the resource gap, provide essential tools to build confidence and literacy skills, and encourage students to reach their full potential once they leave secondary school.

Niamh Hughes – a teacher at Glastry College – said: “We are all absolutely delighted to receive the Power NI Brighter Communities £1,000 grant for our school’s literacy development. This money will have a positive – and powerful – impact and enable us to invest in well-needed literacy resources for pupils who have been affected by the gaps in education during COVID.

“This valuable donation will be used by the school to replenish library stock and assist with literacy resources. A sincere thank you to Power NI for their incredible generosity,” she added.

Power NI created the Brighter Communities programme in 2018 and since then it has donated over £90,000 to groups and projects right across Northern Ireland. The scheme aims to assist innovative and emerging community groups, charities, teams, and projects that strive to serve their local communities.

Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, said: “We are delighted to support Glastry College in their mission to develop literacy among their students.

“By providing these resources, we hope to make a significant impact on the lives of young people, helping them to succeed in their educational journey and beyond,” she added.