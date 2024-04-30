Power NI lights up lives of Knockevin Special School pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Based in Downpatrick, Knockevin Special School supports pupils aged three to nineteen through a collaborative approach to create a welcoming and happy, safe, and stimulating setting for them.

This supportive educational environment is now being enhanced with £300 in additional funding from Power NI – the largest electricity supplier operating in Northern Ireland – for sensory lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensory lights have been shown to play an important role in building a child’s social and emotional skills by improving their vision and focus as well as their overall concentration levels and calmness.

Brea and Sophia pictured with VP Aaron Davis, Power NI’s Lauren Donnelly and teacher Gail Pascoe.

The money was awarded after Power NI employee, Julie Ringland, nominated Knockevin Special School for support to cover the cost of new lighting for the sensory room, and other equipment.

“I know Power NI are involved in a lot of good work within local communities, so thought I would apply on behalf of the school for some support,” explained Julie, whose niece attends the school.

“This donation has helped provide lighting and other equipment to improve the school’s multi-sensory classroom. It will create a stimulating and fun environment to support pupils’ learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Pascoe – a teacher at Knockevin Special School – added: “The £300 from Power NI is such a generous donation and the school is delighted to receive it. The sensory lights are a great resource for the class and will help pupils when it comes to their sense of vision.”