Power NI lights up lives of Knockevin Special School pupils
Based in Downpatrick, Knockevin Special School supports pupils aged three to nineteen through a collaborative approach to create a welcoming and happy, safe, and stimulating setting for them.
This supportive educational environment is now being enhanced with £300 in additional funding from Power NI – the largest electricity supplier operating in Northern Ireland – for sensory lights.
Sensory lights have been shown to play an important role in building a child’s social and emotional skills by improving their vision and focus as well as their overall concentration levels and calmness.
The money was awarded after Power NI employee, Julie Ringland, nominated Knockevin Special School for support to cover the cost of new lighting for the sensory room, and other equipment.
“I know Power NI are involved in a lot of good work within local communities, so thought I would apply on behalf of the school for some support,” explained Julie, whose niece attends the school.
“This donation has helped provide lighting and other equipment to improve the school’s multi-sensory classroom. It will create a stimulating and fun environment to support pupils’ learning.”
Gail Pascoe – a teacher at Knockevin Special School – added: “The £300 from Power NI is such a generous donation and the school is delighted to receive it. The sensory lights are a great resource for the class and will help pupils when it comes to their sense of vision.”
Knockevin Special School currently operate an early years centre that is based in Dundrum, a junior and multi-disciplinary department in Downpatrick, and a senior school in Castlewellan.