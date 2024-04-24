Power NI makes EPIC donation to church group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EPIC is a Newtownards-based church group that supports those pupils who are preparing to make the transition from primary to secondary school – or those who have already made the step up. Formed seven years ago, it currently has ten members and two leaders who co-ordinate events.

The money was awarded after Gail Carr – a Power NI employee who has personal ties to EPIC – nominated it for Helping Hands support. With her nomination successful, the £300 paid for a group activity day where new and current members had the chance to get to know one another.

This took place at Ganaway Training and Activity Centre in Newtownards, with wall climbing and archery, and laser clay pigeon shooting a few of the indoor activities they experienced on the day.

“This sponsorship provided us with an exciting opportunity to organise a team building event,” explained Gail. “It allowed members to bond in a fun way, and it encouraged new friendships that will continue to grow throughout the remainder of their time in the group and hopefully beyond.”

Andrew Carr – Key Leader at EPIC Youth Church Group – added: “The £300 from Power NI was a very generous contribution to an adventurous team building event. It allowed us to create a fun-filled bonding experience for the teenagers and leaders of our youth group. It was another great experience that everyone really enjoyed, and benefited from, so thank you very much, Power NI.”