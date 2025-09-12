​THE passing of the Baton of Hope Tour through Banbridge was a “powerful, poignant and emotional day” for everyone.

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson was among the many who walked in solidarity with families who have been affected by suicide.

Speaking after the event, Mr Tennyson said: “We stood together to remember, to support bereaved families, and to recommit ourselves to the vital work of suicide prevention.

“The event was a powerful and poignant reminder for us all that no one should ever feel alone.

Leading the Baton of Hope walk in Banbridge, Leanne Burns with Brooke Simpson and family.

“Together, we can break the silence and save lives.

“I want to commend all those involved in bringing the Baton of Hope Tour to Northern Ireland and to Banbridge, in particular.

“It brought comfort, strength and hope to so many in our local community.”

The Baton of Hope’s visit was delivered locally by PIPS Hope and Support, and

Banbridge supporting the Baton of Hope Tour and all the families who have lost loved ones to suicide.

supported by the Public Health Agency, Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Southern GP Federation, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

PIPS Hope and Support said: “Wednesday, September 3 will always be a day to remember.

“A day when we stood side by side, raising awareness, opening conversations, showing support, remembering loved ones, and reminding one another that we are not alone. Together, we showed that there is always hope.

“To every community that joined us — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Jessica Johnston, walks with the Baton of Hope through Banbridge.

“Words will never be enough to capture the gratitude we feel. So much has already been done for suicide prevention and mental health, yet we know there is still so much more to do, and we will continue, together.

“You have shown that no one has to face the darkness alone. And, most importantly, there is always hope.”