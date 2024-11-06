Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is excited to launch the Pre-loved Christmas Toy Scheme for the third year in a row, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

This popular festive initiative encourages residents to donate gently used toys, which can then be selected and cherished by other children.

Councillor Pat Catney and Councillor Gary Hynds, Environment and Sustainability Chair and Vice-Chair, recently called to Habitat ReStore, Lisburn to launch the scheme for 2024. Councillor Catney commented: “We are excited to be partnering with Habitat for Humanity again to help local families get quality, affordable pre-loved toys for their children this Christmas.

“Every year, lots of toys which are still in great condition are thrown away as children outgrow them. Instead, we are inviting residents to donate their gently used, pre-loved toys at one of our drop-off points so that they can be enjoyed by another family this Christmas.”

Councillor Catney added: “Donating toys for reuse helps the environment by reducing landfill waste. Last year, the scheme diverted an estimated 21 tonnes from landfill, helping combat climate change!

“Toys can be donated at The Cutts and Carryduff Household Recycling Centres, Habitat Restore, Lisburn, Ballyoran Community Centre and Maghaberry Community Centre from Monday 4th November to Saturday, December 14.”

David Morrow, Manager Habitat Restore, Lisburn said: "Christmas is a difficult time for many families across the country, and this year will be no exception. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and give local families access to good-quality, pre-loved toys at affordable prices.

"We have so much appreciated the community support for the project over the last two years and are hoping to repeat that success with the help of the generous residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“Donated toys will be sorted and displayed in our Christmas Toy Store at Habitat ReStore Lisburn, from Thursday, November 14 to Wednesday, December 18, as well as in pop-up toy shops in Carryduff, Maghaberry, and Ballyoran.

“Toys should be clean, complete, and in good condition and working order. Games and puzzles must be in their original boxes. Sorry, we cannot accept soft toys.”

Find out more at https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/christmas-toy-scheme