Presbyterian Women gets local leader

Mrs Ellen Hillen of St Columba’s Presbyterian Church in Lisburn is the new President of Presbyterian Women, the organisation that supports the development of ministry among women across the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI). Mrs Hillen became president at the organisation’s annual conference at the weekend and will lead one of Ireland’s largest Christian women’s groups for the next year.

The new president was one of nearly 1,000 women who gathered in PCI’s Assembly Buildings in central Belfast on Saturday, to hear from guest speaker Dr Amy Orr-Ewing, the leading best-selling Christian author and theologian.

Dr Orr-Ewing spoke on the organisation’s theme for the year - ‘Entrusted’, which is inspired by a passage from Luke’s gospel ‘… from one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked’ (Luke 12:48). Outgoing Presbyterian Women’s President, Ann Wilson, welcomed Dr Orr-Ewing and PCI’s Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, who spoke briefly and prayed for the work that the organisation, its projects and leadership team.

The Annual Conference is always one of the highlights of the Church calendar. Looking to the year ahead, Mrs Hillen, who has been an active member of St Columba’s Presbyterian Women’s group in Lisburn for 24 years, and group leader for the past 12 years, said that she felt “very humbled and privileged to have been entrusted with the position,” adding, “and a bit nervous!”

Mrs Ann Wilson (left), outgoing President of Presbyterian Women and her successor Mrs Ellen Hillen

“Our structure provides Presbyterian Women with a basis to deliver women's ministry that is most suited to their church environment and offers resources and support to those in leadership roles. Saturday was a wonderful opportunity to hear God's word and learn how we can live His word in our everyday lives. I hope that many would have been greatly encouraged by the message that Amy brought to us and I want to thank her for it. It was also a wonderful opportunity to come together to be blessed and to be a blessing to others,” she said.

“For me the real value of our groups is the deep and lasting friendships that can be made and links that help us grow in our knowledge and understanding of God. Having people to walk alongside you on a journey of faith, and together ensure that there is an effective women's ministry programme that brings God's word to others within our churches and community and across the generations, is an important part of what we do. I am really looking forward to encouraging that, as I visit groups around the country,” she said.

Founded over 130 years ago, and with around 450 groups across the all-Ireland denomination, it aims to encourage and equip women in the spirit of its motto, which is ‘to live for Jesus’. With an important missional focus, Presbyterian Women raised around £380,000 last year to support PCI’s missional work at home and overseas.

