Prestigious awards for student Daniel

Local student, Daniel Strong been awarded three prestigious prizes for outstanding academic achievement from Stranmillis University College at the College’s recent Awards Ceremony. Daniel from Ballymoney and a former pupil of Eden Primary School, Ballymoney High School and North Regional College in Coleraine picked up three awards – the Hastings Elysium Cup, the ECO Award and the Sport NI Award for dissertation excellence.

Commenting on the award, Prof Jonathan Heggarty, Principal and CEO of Stranmillis University College said: “At Stranmillis, our aim is to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of children.

"Ensuring that we produce teachers and educators who are trained and equipped to meet the needs of today’s demanding educational environment is vital. We also need to be constantly researching and developing fresh and innovative professional practice that will drive and shape a better and more informed learning environment.

"Quality teaching, innovative and impact-driven research, and continuing professional development are the cornerstones of everything we do at Stranmillis.

“Daniel typifies the outstanding talent coming through Stranmillis and his awards are a reflection of the dedication, passion, innovative thinking and sheer hard work he displays. Our congratulations go to Daniel, his family and all the schools and teachers who have helped shaped these outstanding talents.”