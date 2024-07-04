Prestigious awards for student Daniel
Commenting on the award, Prof Jonathan Heggarty, Principal and CEO of Stranmillis University College said: “At Stranmillis, our aim is to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of children.
"Ensuring that we produce teachers and educators who are trained and equipped to meet the needs of today’s demanding educational environment is vital. We also need to be constantly researching and developing fresh and innovative professional practice that will drive and shape a better and more informed learning environment.
"Quality teaching, innovative and impact-driven research, and continuing professional development are the cornerstones of everything we do at Stranmillis.
“Daniel typifies the outstanding talent coming through Stranmillis and his awards are a reflection of the dedication, passion, innovative thinking and sheer hard work he displays. Our congratulations go to Daniel, his family and all the schools and teachers who have helped shaped these outstanding talents.”
Daniel is pictured receiving his awards from Kyle Robinson who was the Guest Speaker at the awards celebration on 1st July.
