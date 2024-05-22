Proposed extension of Fairview Primary School gets green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has approved planning for an extension at Fairview Primary School, Ballyclare. The proposal for a single storey extension will replace existing mobile classrooms on the school site at Hillmount Avenue.

The school’s planning application was processed and approved in just 19 weeks, further demonstrating the Council's position as one of the top planning authorities in Northern Ireland.

An increase in pupil numbers at Fairview Primary School over the past number of years has resulted in the requirement of additional teaching accommodation.

In order to facilitate the increased enrolment number, installation of temporary modular units, consisting of nine single classroom mobiles across the school’s site had been a necessary short-term measure to allow the delivery of the curriculum.

CGI image of proposed extension at Fairview Primary School.

The approved proposal will replace all of the existing temporary accommodation. The new 1,357 square metre extension will cater mostly for the school’s junior pupils becoming a dedicated key stage one wing of the school.

As well as ten classrooms, the new wing is expected to accommodate three resource areas, two multi-purpose rooms, the vice-principal’s office and stores.

The investment will bring with it in the region of 20-30 construction jobs across the sector.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I am delighted that with planning approval now granted, construction of the new extension can now begin and pupils and teachers will soon benefit from the enhanced learning facilities.”