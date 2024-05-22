Proposed extension of Fairview Primary School gets green light
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school’s planning application was processed and approved in just 19 weeks, further demonstrating the Council's position as one of the top planning authorities in Northern Ireland.
An increase in pupil numbers at Fairview Primary School over the past number of years has resulted in the requirement of additional teaching accommodation.
In order to facilitate the increased enrolment number, installation of temporary modular units, consisting of nine single classroom mobiles across the school’s site had been a necessary short-term measure to allow the delivery of the curriculum.
The approved proposal will replace all of the existing temporary accommodation. The new 1,357 square metre extension will cater mostly for the school’s junior pupils becoming a dedicated key stage one wing of the school.
As well as ten classrooms, the new wing is expected to accommodate three resource areas, two multi-purpose rooms, the vice-principal’s office and stores.
The investment will bring with it in the region of 20-30 construction jobs across the sector.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I am delighted that with planning approval now granted, construction of the new extension can now begin and pupils and teachers will soon benefit from the enhanced learning facilities.”
Welcoming the decision, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Councillor Robert Foster added: “The new extension will provide pupils and teachers with much-needed permanent classrooms and resource areas, ensuring a high quality educational environment. This approval underscores the Council’s commitment to supporting the educational needs of our community.”