£11,600 boost for RVH Liver Support Group
The RVH Liver Support Group has received a generous donation of £11,600.
The RVH Liver Support Group has received a generous donation of £11,600 through monies raised by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the ICCM.
This donation will greatly assist in providing essential care and support to individuals in need of liver transplants or other liver-related treatments.
The RVH Liver Support Group was selected as one of the former Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper's chosen charities during his term in 2023/24.
