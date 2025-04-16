£120,000 investment unveiled at Crumlin Leisure Centre Fitness Suite

MORE member Ciara Adair tests out the newly refurbished fitness suite at Crumlin Leisure Centre, pictured alongside the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly.

A significant £120,000 investment has transformed the fitness suite at Crumlin Leisure Centre, which was recently unveiled by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly.

Fitness members at the centre will be delighted with the extensive make-over, which has completely upgraded the space into a modern, state-of-the-art fitness hub featuring the latest Technogym equipment including a range of functional, strength, cardio, and conditioning-based machines.

The Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “I’m delighted to reveal this first-class facility to the community of Crumlin and the surrounding areas. Gone are the days of wondering if your workouts are getting results. More people are prioritising their health and with this cutting-edge Technogym equipment at Crumlin Leisure Centre, users can monitor their fitness progress directly from their phones while enjoying a more interactive gym experience.”

Crumlin’s new fitness suite is designed to accommodate more members, offering an enhanced experience with intuitive digital features. Users can track their progress, set goals, and follow their workouts through the Technogym app - all while enjoying their favourite TV shows during their workouts.

Sinead McGlade, Fitness Instructor at Crumlin Leisure Centre, is pictured with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, at the recent launch of Crumlin’s newly refurbished fitness suite.

The redesigned fitness suite and free weights areas are larger and more spacious, providing a more comfortable and efficient workout environment.

The Council’s investment continues at the Valley Leisure Centre with the addition of new state-of-the-art cardiovascular equipment, further enhancing the quality of facilities available to the local community.

MORE members can stay updated on the Council’s webpage with everything that Crumlin Leisure Centre has to offer: www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/crumlin