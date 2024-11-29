£25,000 worth of shopping to be won in SuperValu and Centra this Christmas
Every customer who shops in a SuperValu or Centra store across Northern Ireland between Monday 2nd and Sunday 15th December*, is in with a chance of being randomly selected at the till to receive their shopping for free**.
Julie Cherry, Musgrave NI’s Director of Trading said: “At Musgrave, we want to say a big thank you to our customers and this initiative is a great way to end the year with hundreds of lucky customers getting a welcome surprise at the till over the next two weeks.”
Already this year, Musgrave NI has invested £6 million to provide shoppers with fantastic value across SuperValu and Centra stores, with over 700 own brand products up to 40% cheaper than better-known brands, over 300 special offers every week, and our Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.