£6m public realm scheme 'boost' for Banbridge

By Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST

UPPER Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the completion of the £6 million Banbridge Public Realm Scheme.

She said: “Having worked hard to secure this investment for Banbridge, it is fantastic to now see the project completed.

“While the process has taken time and, at points, been frustrating, the end result is a much-enhanced town centre that will benefit businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

“The feedback so far has been very positive, and I hope this will encourage even greater footfall and economic activity in the town.

​Carla Lockhart MP views the completed works on Newry Street.​Carla Lockhart MP views the completed works on Newry Street.
​Carla Lockhart MP views the completed works on Newry Street.

“Banbridge is a fantastic town with a strong retail and hospitality offering, and I want to commend the dedication of our local businesses, who have continued to invest and work hard to make it such a success.

“This project has provided a much-needed boost, ensuring that Banbridge remains a thriving hub for commerce and community life.

“The improvements - high-quality paving, modern street lighting and upgraded public spaces - have created a more welcoming and accessible environment. It is important that our town centres continue to receive investment so they remain attractive places for people to visit, shop and socialise.

“Our town centres are at the heart of our community, and I will continue to work to ensure they receive the investment needed to keep them thriving.”

