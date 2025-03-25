Puffins make their annual return to Rathlin Island

The excitement for spring is building on Rathlin Island as the iconic Puffins have made their annual return to the Island.

The ever-punctual Puffins have returned on or around March 26 for the last eight years, just in time for the change of the clocks at the end of the month. For many, the Puffins return is a declaration that spring has truly arrived in Northern Ireland.

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI’s Wardenon Rathlin Island shared “It warms your heart seeing the Puffins return to the island year on year, especially as they are facing declines. It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be able to experience it, and to be able to share it with the thousands of visitors that visit Rathlin during the seabird season.”

RSPB NI’s West Light Seabird Centre is getting ready to fling its doors open for the season on Easter Sunday, when visitors will be welcomed by the sights, sounds and smells of the famous seabird city, where species like Guillemot, Razorbill and Fulmar can be spotted nestling in and along the cliffs of Northern Irelands largest seabird colony.

Puffin laid down on the coast.

Plan your visit to RSPB NI’s Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre and discover the wonders of Rathlin Island. For more information on opening times and walking trails, visit: www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/rathlin-island