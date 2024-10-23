Randalstown crowned ‘Best of the Best’ at Northern Ireland’s Best Kept Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The County Antrim town which recently had its very own Nature Fest, Randalstown, lifted the title of Overall ‘Best Kept’ Award in Northern Ireland and the Best Kept Small Town Award. The Best Kept Awards 2024 NI were held at The Guildhall, Derry/Londonderry.

Antrim received runner-up in the Best Kept Large Town category while Ballynure earned runner up in the Best Kept Small Village category together with Merville Garden Village in Newtownabbey taking the Best Kept Large Housing award, marking it a successful day for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “This is a remarkable achievement for Antrim, Ballynure, Merville Garden Village, and Randalstown.

“Congratulations to the dedicated community members and our staff. Their collective efforts are evident in the beautifully maintained streets, commitment to environmental care, and their efforts to create healthier and connected communities. It’s wonderful to see that their collaborative working approach has been recognised.”

Organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) the awards commend the dedication and hard work of volunteers, Improvement Groups and Councils who have made outstanding contributions to improving their local environment.

Now in its 67th year, the Best Kept campaign attracted participants from all corners of Northern Ireland. NIAC Chairman Doreen Muskett MBE, said: “Randalstown and indeed all this year's winners truly embody the spirit of the Best Kept Awards, showcasing their dedication to enhancing the quality of life for residents and preserving the natural beauty of the region. The volunteer contribution to the work of Tidy Randalstown is the envy of many community groups throughout Northern Ireland and is exemplary.”

The awards ceremony featured several categories, including Best Kept City, Towns and Villages, Best Kept Housing Areas, and Best Kept Community Achiever, among others. These categories recognised not only the aesthetic appeal of the nominated areas but also the efforts to promote sustainability, biodiversity, and community engagement.

