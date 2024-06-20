Randalstown Is crowned Best Kept Town in Ireland 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Randalstown has been named the Best Kept Town across the island of Ireland at the prestigious Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2024.

The County Antrim town not only clinched the Best Kept Small Town category, but emerged with the overall accolade, beating off stiff competition from Towns and Villages across the entire island.

Antrim and Newtownabbey’s towns and villages were the most successful in the competition with three of them securing top positions in four categories. Ballynure was recognised as a finalist in the Best Village category while Antrim Town was named in the top four Large Urban Centre category.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly expresses his delight at the Borough’s success, “I am extremely proud that three of our villages and towns in the Borough have excelled in Ireland’s Best Kept Awards.

“Randalstown’s journey from being a finalist last year to claiming the overall winner of this competition is an incredible achievement. This huge accolade is a testament to the commitment and endless effort of Tidy Randalstown, our staff and its residents who take immense pride in their town.

“Ballynure and Antrim have both performed exceptionally well in their efforts to enhance the appearance, cleanliness, and commitment to preserving the natural environment. Congratulations to all those involved in making our Borough’s towns and villages wonderful places to live.”

Doreen Muskett, Chair of the NI Amenity Council who run the Best Kept Awards was in attendance at the event and presented prizes to the winners said: “I am absolutely delighted that Randalstown has been named the overall winner at the Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2024, they are a very active community group who work extremely hard day and night throughout the whole year, they are to be commended for their efforts in keeping the town so tidy and well presented.

“Each resident should be very proud of this incredible achievement, there are only five awards to be won, so to even be nominated for the all-Ireland is a massive achievement for our town and villages.”

Judges were particularly impressed with the co-operation between local businesses and the community to bring about vast enhancement in the town, noting the active participation by all residents and the “sense of pride” they all have.

The annual celebration, which has been running since 1995 and is part of the Tidy Town and Best Kept initiatives which recognises towns and villages across Ireland which consistently take pride in their surroundings, be it through enhancing their natural environment with flowers and foliage, maintaining the outward appearance of buildings and public facilities, or general cleanliness.