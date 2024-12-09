Rapunzel reminded of hair raising festive FOG horrors

NI Water’s sewerage networks team member Keith Martin stopped by the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh recently to remind pantomime princess Rapunzel not to let her hair down this Christmas when disposing of festive fats, oils and grease from her trusty frying pan.

Keith reminded Rapunzel of the hair-raising horrors that can be caused when inappropriate things are poured down the sink or flushed down the toilet.

Keith said: “NI Water’s wastewater team needs everyone’s help to keep our sewer pipes free of blockages and festive fats, oils and grease. What goes down must come out and any inappropriate items you pour down the sink or flush down the toilet won’t just magically disappear.

"Unfortunately, they will solidify and join forces to create a festive fatberg and cause a sewer blockage. All this could end up spilling into your street or worse, back up into your home. The impact of this can be devastating for you and your neighbours and if you are a business, your profit margins.”

He continued: “We need everyone to help us keep the drains clear over this festive period and all year round by not disposing of fats, oils or grease down the kitchen sink and to only flush the 3P’s pee, poo and paper.

"The wastewater drain which runs from each house is only a few inches wide and is only designed for human waste and toilet roll. Everyone has a leading role to play in keeping the drains clear and fat free this Christmas.”