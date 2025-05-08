RBCA announced as first ever sponsor of Rya's Women on Water programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Women invited to try before they “bouy” at Women on Water Festival on May 31.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Yachting Association Northern Ireland has announced Belfast-based chartered accountancy, RBCA, as the first ever sponsor of its Women On Water programme.

Established just over 10 years ago, the WOW initiative aims to provide opportunities for women and girls in sailing and boating. It has played a crucial role in the growth of female sailing in the last ten years across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RBCA will support for three years with its investment helping RYA Northern Ireland to build awareness and enhance WOW-related programming at local sailing clubs across the region.

Gemma Boyd, Jessica Penney and Ross Boyd

Research carried out on behalf of RYA in 2022 and 2023 revealed that when spaces are created exclusively for women and girls, they are more likely to enter the sport. The research also demonstrated that when skills and confidence building activities are provided, women and girls are more likely to stay in the sport.

Ross Boyd, the founder and director of RBCA, explained how the partnership aligns to his firm’s own vision. He said: “Since we opened our doors in 2010, we have made it our mission to set a leading example in gender diversity and have achieved and maintained a 50:50 male to female split for the past decade. This commitment is also reflected at senior level with 50 per cent of our senior roles held by women, compared to an average of 20 per cent industry wide.

“Many workplaces, certainly the accounting environment, can result in hours sitting at a desk, pressure to meet deadlines, and demand from clients. We encourage a healthy work-life balance and believe that both spending time in the great outdoors, and learning new skills, can contribute positively to our mental resilience, yet the data shows that women can need the most encouragement to try new things. We are confident that with our support and influence, RYA Northern Ireland will see more women and girls taking to the water at clubs right across the region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Boyd has completed the Women On Water programmes in the past and said: “You look at people out on the water and say, I wish I could do that and then you do it. You come together and just have such a giggle – you actually forget you’re on the water. Women On Water allowed me to get away from my family responsibilities and enjoy time outside and being with other women on the same level.”

Gemma Boyd, Jessica Penney and Ross Boyd

RBCA’s support will this year see Ballyholme Yacht Club, Bangor, host the Women On Water Festival. Taking place on May 31, the event is an opportunity for women and girls interested in trying the sport to do so. Attendees will have the chance to try a wide range of water-based activities with supportive instructors such as dinghy sailing, yachting and power boating. The event is open to all and equipment, specialist clothing and lunch will be provided.

Ahead of the Festival, RYA Northern Ireland’s Development Officer, Jessica Penney, said: “We really hope attendees on the day walk away feeling inspired, energized, and connected - not just to the water, but to the community around it. It is totally understandable if you feel unsure about trying sailing or boating for the first time - trying something unknown can be intimidating. We like to think that everybody has to start somewhere hence why the WOW Festival concept works so well. It is the perfect opportunity to get on the water in a safe, fun and beginner-friendly environment.”

CEO of RYA Northern Ireland, Greg Yarnall, concluded: “In 2023 we launched a five-year strategy, Navigating the Future, to improve diversity across the sport. To now have welcomed a commercial partner for our WOW programme shows just how far the programme has come and the momentum we have built. RBCA is a partner who recognises the potential of this platform and is as passionate as we are about engaging more women and girls. We thank Ross for believing in the spirit of WOW and we look forward to working with him and his team over the coming three years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To secure a spot at the Women on Water Festival, visit bookwhen.com/womenonwater/e/ev-sgar-20250531093000. For more information on the work of the Royal Yachting Association Northern Ireland visit rya.org.uk/gbni/ryani and for more on RBCA visit rbca.co.