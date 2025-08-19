Rebecca blazing a trail in Fire & Security apprenticeship

A young woman who beat off competition to lift first place at the CITB NI Skillbuild Regional Competition for Fire Installation recently, is keen to encourage other females into apprenticeships and to take advantage of all the opportunities they offer, including competitions.

Rebecca Wilson (19), from Dromore, is in the fourth and final year of her Level 3 Apprenticeship NI in Fire & Security Systems at South Eastern Regional College (SERC). She is employed by Firehow Ltd, based in Banbridge.

Rebecca said,: “I was delighted to take first place in the CITB NI SkillBuild Regional competition, especially as this was the first year Fire Installation was included in the annual SkillBuild competition.

“It was great that two other apprentices from the Level 3 at SERC took second place (Alex Punyer) and third place (Owen Brady). The competition was very close – I didn’t think I was going to do it, but was I thrilled when I was announced winner.”

Rebecca continued: “It was brilliant taking part in SkillBuild. Besides the buzz and nervous energy of competition, it was great to mix with all the other people from different trades on the day, from all over Northern Ireland. There was a great atmosphere and camaraderie amongst all the competitors.”

Rebecca’s win has secured her a spot in the 2026 Fire and Security WorldSkills competition.

Speaking about her apprenticeship journey Rebecca said: “I knew I would apply for an apprenticeship after my GCSEs, as doing A-Levels and then going to university just didn’t appeal to me. My biggest decision was around which trade to follow. My dad is a spark – electrician – and he encouraged me to look at all my options and constantly told I could do anything I wanted if

"I went along to an open day at SERC’s Lisburn Campus and found out about a few apprenticeships, but the fire and security systems apprenticeship appealed to me most – probably because it is a bit cleaner than some of the other trades.You are usually coming in after the first fix when most of the ground work is completed to do your part.

“It is still a bit unusual to be a female working in this sector, but I think that is changing as others realise the opportunities in this specialised and very professional industry. I am lucky in that there are plenty of people in my family who work in different trades – from electrical to joinery – who are all supportive of my choice.Being female didn’t even come into it.”

She added: “I would encourage anyone to think about an apprenticeship, and certainly other females. The apprenticeship route has been a great experience for me. I am learning every day in work and then spend one day a week in college, where I am consolidating all the learning on the job with the theory.”

Speaking about her ambitions for the future, Rebecca concluded, “I would like a spend a few years on the tools and then I would like to get into teaching or training.”

Robin Hamill, Lecturer with responsibility for Fire & Security and Automated Entrance said: “Rebecca has continued to develop and grow her knowledge and understanding of Fire & Security systems with her employer and in the college workshop. She demonstrates strong analytical and leaderships skills.

"Her recent success is no surprise. Her first place in the CITB NI Regional SkillBuild competition comes hot on the heels of her Apprentice of the Year for SERC Lisburn campus in SERC’s annual Excellence Awards. We are looking forward to her competing in the Security WorldSkills competition next year.”

He concluded, “Rebecca has consistently met College and workplace deadlines, handling the pressure with professionalism whilst making a valuable contribution to classroom discussion. She is a great ambassador for SERC, for her employer and the industry and is blazing a trail for females considering a career in the fire and security sector.”

SERC offers real learning for real life. Applications are still open, and places are still available on some courses commencing September 2025. Further Education, Traineeship NI and Apprenticeship enrolments take place on Thursday, August 21, 9am-5pm and Friday 22 August, 9am-3pm.